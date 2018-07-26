Friends and families gathered to congratulate 39 service members who graduated the Hiring Our Heroes corporate fellowship program during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Killeen.
The 12-week program matches transitioning service members with management and professional-level positions at local companies.
The program, open to all branches of service, serves as a bridge between veterans and potential employers.
For Eric Chavarria, a former Navy recruiter for Harker Heights who also served as a civil engineer technician in the Navy, the program played a pivotal role in his transition.
“I was scared when I started my transition from the military to civilian life,” Chavarria said. “I wondered who would hire me, if I was good enough to be hired, how I would take care of my family and if I would make enough money.”
Chavarria was hired by the CBRE Group Inc. as the regional facilities manager for J.C. Penney Co.
“The stars aligned,” Chavarria said. “I was interested in doing facilities management.”
During the graduation, keynote speaker retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox, chief operating officer of workforce services at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, shared his enthusiasm.
“This is a unique class — it has Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines,” Cox said. “To have all four services represented here speaks volumes to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.