A Killeen business, Gift City, is organizing an event to help the local homeless population.
Gift City is a resale shop at 306 E Ave. D. It holds community wide garage sales regularly and has raised money for several other causes. The business also raised a $300 scholarship for a Killeen High School Graduate, according to its Facebook page.
There is no fee to sell at the event, but it is encouraged to donate items the homeless might need or to give a monetary donation, according to the Facebook post.
