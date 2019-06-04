Ever wondered what the census really does and where the information really goes?
KISS Community Connections 103.1, will be hosting a 2020 Census Workshop Saturday in Killeen.
The workshop will discuss what the census is, the committees needed for the census and jobs related to the census.
The workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Senior Center and it is free to the public.
The census is looking to hire enumerators, or census takers. Census takers make $16.50 an hour in Bell County. One requirement is to be over the age of 17, according to the Census Bureau.
For more information on the local census workshop, contact Phyllis Jones at 254-702-2536.
