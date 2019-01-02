Marco’s Pizza now has two locations in Killeen.
The new store, at 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 107, opened Dec. 12 and will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature free food and drinks, giveaways, a bouncy house, games and a DJ.
“Pizza lovers in Killeen will quickly find out that we’re substantially different than your typical pizza chain,” said Andy Agarwala, owner of Marco’s Pizza in Killeen. “I was attracted to the Marco’s brand because it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards, making it stand out from all other well-known brands. All ingredients are genuinely fresh and truly craveable. I’m proud to open a Marco’s Pizza and offer such a quality product to the people of Killeen.”
The first Marco’s Pizza in town, at 5304 W. Elms Road, opened in September 2017. The store on Elms Road has dine-in and carry out pizza.
The new store is carry-out or delivery only.
“The demographics of Killeen calls for a three-store market,” said Agarwala, owner of both Marco’s Pizza places in Killeen. “With our great product, our loyal customers are growing every day. Since we cannot deliver to all of our customers, we decided to open the second store so we are closer to them.”
The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Killeen features a mix of classic pizzas and specialty pizzas such as the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily. Customers can also choose from subs on Italian white bread, hearth baked for European flavor, along with creations like the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread.
“The pizza here is really good,” said Killeen resident Dorothy Fletcher who tried Marco’s Pizza for the first time Dec. 31. “It is wonderful — one thing I hate is bad pizza.”
Fletcher said she wanted to order some pizza “so I looked at the menu online and said, ‘That pizza looks good — let me give them a call.”
The company is still hiring.
“We have a multitude of job opportunities open,” said Robert White, general manager for Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter in Killeen. “We have openings for driver positions at both stores.”
Marco’s Pizza was founded just outside of Toledo, Ohio, in 1978 and currently has more than 900 stores across 35 states and four countries.
Seven Marco’s stores opened in Central Texas in 2018, Agarwala said.
Both Killeen locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Orders can be placed at marcospizza.com or by calling your local Marco’s Pizza.
“The new store will allow us to reach out to more customers,” said Tammy White, general manager for Marco’s Pizza on Elms Road in Killeen. “Customers came to our store on Elms Road from other cities and we are looking forward to also serving customers at our new location.”
The phone number to Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter is 254-680-8001
The phone number to Marco’s Pizza on Elms Road is 254-251-3355
