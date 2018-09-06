Hiring Our Heroes held a professional network lunch and learn for military spouses at Texas Workforce Solutions in Killeen on Thursday. The group connects military spouses to local resources and employment services. The luncheon started at noon and lasted an hour.
“The military spouse community is hard to tap into. Groups like this are very important,” said Robert C. Schumacher, Fort Hood transition services specialist.
Jessica Hall, a Hiring Our Heroes military spouse networking lead, facilitated the event and provided a light lunch. She is an employed military spouse that volunteers her time and resources to Hire Our Heroes.
“I’m really passionate about helping military spouses on their career path no matter what that looks like. For me, working has always been important. It is a part of my identity,” Hall said.
Members of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Spherion, Dignity Memorial and Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program encouraged spouses to apply for different grants and programs.
“To live in this country right now, two incomes are almost necessary … Its one of the No. 1 decision making points for why people are leaving the military. Its because spouses can’t find employment,” said Hall.
