The Mother Earth News Fair will return to Texas Saturday and Sunday for its fourth year. The fair will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Fairgoers may attend more than 100 workshops, demos and speakers covering food preparation and preservation, small-scale and backyard livestock, organic gardening, natural health, renewable energy, homesteading and other self-sufficiency related topics.
“We are thrilled to bring this event back to Texas because it is truly one of the best locations in the country with such an engaged community,” fair director Andrew Perkins said in a news release. “The attendees’ thirst for advice and information, whether it’s on keeping chickens or home brewing, is quite impressive. This year attendees can learn homesteading skills firsthand with our new series of hands-on and extended workshops.”
In addition, the fair will host children’s activities, heritage-breed livestock, country skills, vendor demonstrations and hundreds of exhibitors.
Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations, said the Mother Earth News Fair is one of the largest conferences the Bell County Expo Center hosts. She said last year’s event drew between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees. She said the majority of people who attend the fair travel from out of town, even out of state.
Weir said the event will offer a lot of really cool, educational things for people who love organic, sustainable living.
“They have one-on-one demonstrations and classes that you can go to that teach you to do things, and a lot of things for kids too. … Just different things that you won’t see at a regular type of conference, so it’s a lot of hands-on,” she said.
Attendees can pre-order a weekend wristband for $20 or single day passes for $15. Wristbands purchased at the gate will cost $30 and $25 respectively. Children 17 and younger will get in free.
Most workshops are included with the price of the wristband, although some hands-on and extended workshops, which often involve takeaways such as homemade cheese or hand-stitched leather products, will require additional cost.
To purchase wristband passes, inquire about exhibiting or check programming, visit www.MotherEarthNewsFair.com or call 1-800-234-3368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.