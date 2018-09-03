The Metroplex Health System Foundation is gearing up for its 24th annual Gold Star Gala, with this year’s theme: “Caribbean Nights.”
Established in 1982, the foundation works to raise funds to support programs and services at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen and Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas.
Its focus is to continually improve the two facilities to ensure both are able to provide the latest and best in treatment technology and training.
The Gold Star Gala is one of four main fundraising events held by the foundation each year, and it consistently attracts hundreds of guests.
The black-tie event will take place Nov. 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Fine dining will begin at 7 p.m. Funds from the event will benefit a new wellness center for the community, according to officials.
Throughout the evening, there will also be a raffle, live auction and live musical performance.
Ken “Professor” Philmore & Band will provide the musical entertainment. Philmore is from Trinidad and Tobago, and is one of the world’s top steel drum soloists.
He has performed with many international artists, as well as at renowned venues worldwide during his two world tours.
Seating for the event is available by registration only. Reservations can be made for individual seats or tables of eight. Business partnerships are also available for the gala.
To make a reservation or make a monetary contribution to the foundation, call 254-519-8307 or email TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at taneika.driver-moultrie@ahss.org.
