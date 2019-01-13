Marco’s Pizza celebrated the grand opening of its second location in Killeen on Sunday.
The new store, at 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, suite 107, officially opened Dec. 12.
Nearly 800 pizza lovers attended the event, which featured free food and drinks, giveaways, a bounce house, games and a DJ.
“The event was a success,” said Andy Agarwala, owner of Marco’s Pizza in Killeen. “We served 2,400 slices of pizza today.”
And attendees were pleased with the pizza.
“I grew up eating Marco’s Pizza,” said Angie Hinrichsen, a Killeen resident and military family member. “We used to get it all of the time where I was from.”
Hinrichsen was thrilled that Marco’s Pizza is now nearby and offers gluten-free pizzas.
“Now that Marco’s Pizza has a gluten-free option, it is going to be even better,” said Hinrichsen, who has a gluten sensitivity. “I actually got to try the gluten-free pizza today and it was awesome — the best gluten-free pizza I have ever had.”
Killeen resident Chauntia Mays won free pizza for a year during the event.
“I am so happy I won,” Mays said. “My kids love pizza — they always want pizza.”
Mays and four others won free pizza for a year. Each of the five winners will receive a free extra-large pizza of their choice for 12 months.
“As you can see, this event has been a great success — there are so many children and lots of families here,” said Akash Gupta, Marco’s Pizza Central Texas area representative. “People love our products and we are definitely looking into expanding in the Central Texas region.”
The new store is carry-out or delivery only, but also has a drive thru. For customers who want to use the drive thru, orders must be placed either online or by calling the store before picking up items at the drive-thru window.
The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Killeen features a mix of classic pizzas and specialty pizzas including the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily.
Customers can also choose from subs on Italian white bread, hearth baked for European flavor, along with creations like the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread.
The company is still hiring.
“We have a multitude of job opportunities open,” said Robert White, general manager for Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter in Killeen. “We have openings for driver positions at both stores.”
Marco’s Pizza was founded just outside of Toledo, Ohio, in 1978 and currently has more than 900 stores across 35 states and four countries.
The new location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The phone number to Marco’s Pizza on Stan Schlueter is 254-680-8001.
