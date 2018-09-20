Nerf Blaster foam will be raining down at several Central Texas locations this weekend “as the inaugural Walmart exclusive Nerf Fest Mobile Tour pulls into town,” according to a Walmart news release.
Walmart and Hasbro are making this area one of the first markets on the free tour, slated to hit 500 Walmart Supercenters across the nation.
The tour features product demonstrations of the latest Blasters from the Nerf Brand and opportunities for kids (ages 8 and up) to put their Nerf marksmanship skills to the test.
Attendees who purchase $25 or more of Nerf products will receive a free tour t-shirt they can customize on site, according to the release.
Local stops on the tour include:
Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, Harker Heights, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday.
Walmart, 1400 Lowes Blvd., Killeen, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday.
Walmart, 3401 S. 31st St., Temple, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
Walmart, 2720 U.S. Business 190 Business, Copperas Cove, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday.
The full Walmart tour schedule can be found at:https://www.walmart.com/brand/nerf
