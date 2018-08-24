A new CarMax used car dealership has broken ground in Killeen after the company filed a nearly $2.1 million construction permit with the city for its facility at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway.
On Friday, crews with Lone Star Graders were on site leveling ground for the 7,480-square-foot complex, which will replace the Faith Point Church building that was demolished in early August.
The Killeen CarMax, which has been in works since 2016, is slated to open sometime in spring 2019, said Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax public relations program manager.
“We are looking forward to joining the Killeen community and offering customers our simple and seamless used car buying experience,” Bartusiak said in an email Aug. 10. CarMax, a national used car dealership chain, has 190 stores nationwide in 41 states.
As CarMax moves in, Faith Point recently received final approval by the Killeen City Council for a 17-acre “worship campus” on Stagecoach Road near Trimmier Road.
The church will construct a 500-seat, 15,000-square-foot auditorium and other facilities, including a day-care center, counseling center, athletic center, baseball field and amphitheater with 750 seats.
The proposal includes the construction of a 7,500-square-foot “quality restaurant” called He Brews Cafe. The site plan includes eight buildings.
The council approved the rezoning request to allow for the development Aug. 7, which received some pushback from neighbors concerned with traffic and noise from the complex.
The church currently holds Sunday services at 5100 Trimmier Road, according to its website.
