A new place of worship is coming to Killeen in the near future, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city.
The Knowledge is Power Worship Center will be opening at 312 Priest Drive, and the building will be constructed by Kip Maintenance. The project is valued at $978,000.
There were 235 permits issued by the city last week worth a total value of $3.45 million.
Thirteen permits were issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $2.01 million. Eleven of the new houses will be built by Ashford Homes and the remaining two houses will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $137.52 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 22 permits last week worth a total value of $1.92 million.
Four of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.01 million. The Pulte Group will build two of the new houses and D.R. Horton and Cameo Homes will each build one new house.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $34.15 million.
Copperas Cove
City building officials issued 69 permits last week worth a total of $787,640.
There were four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $619,838. Two of the new homes will be constructed by Stylecraft Builders, and contractors D.R. Horton and Manning Homes will each build one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $26.29 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Permit officials issued one permit last week worth $246,346.
The issued permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence. The new home will be built by Eagle Ridge Builders.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.28 million.
