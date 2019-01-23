Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge is a brand new comedy club in Killeen co-owned by Darryl Walker and Sharon Hines.
Walker and Hines have been in the entertainment business for many years separately and they finally decided to come together on a project and that idea turned into the Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
After experiencing success throwing comedy shows in the area, the duo decided to create an upscale venue for the city of Killeen that the community could be proud of, and could bring more prosperity to the city, they said.
The venue from the outside does not tell the story of the business. Inside the venue, there are photos of world famous comedians all over the walls along with appealing lighting and an exuberant stage.
Residents who were at the grand opening last weekend showed their support for the business, and Walker was quick to thank all of them by saying that it could not have happened without their help and he knows that the help was given “for love and not for money.”
The host of the venue is local comedian Jerome Thomas. The venue will bring in comedians from all over in the hopes of bringing laughter and entertainment to Killeen. Walker and Hines both believe that there is a lack of laughter and they hope to help get rid of that problem, they said.
Hines is originally from Dayton, Ohio, and grew up very cultured in Europe. She was a freelance model for many years, and has been a business owner for the past 25 years and counting in Killeen, which she considers home.
Walker is a New York native and retired Army veteran. He also worked for 15 years for BAE systems. Walker is also a photographer and has studied the comedy business for many years and has had several ventures in Georgia and Killeen before starting his own comedy venue.
