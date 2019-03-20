Construction is ongoing of a new Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins in Harker Heights, but here’s the big question: When will the sweet restaurant combo open up?
Here’s what the Herald was told on Wednesday:
“Thanks for reaching out regarding the Harker Heights Dunkin’,” said Abby Zweigle, a spokeswoman for Dunkn’. “As of now, we do not have an opening date, but are shooting for the restaurant to open this summer 2019. We will have a set date in the coming months.”
The Heights business will be at 529 E. Knights Way. The issued permit is valued at $1.45 million and the business is being constructed by Riley Scott Construction.
It will be the third Dunkin’ Donuts in the area, with other locations already open in Killeen and Fort Hood.
