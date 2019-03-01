The greater Killeen area received a new emergency room with the opening of the freestanding SignatureCare Emergency Center.
The medical facility opened its doors Jan. 31 at 800 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
“Patients can expect top-notch quality medical care from board-certified physicians 24-hours a day without long wait times,” said Jennifer Martin, digital marketing manager for SignatureCare.
The medical center is equipped with modern technology including a full lab as well as X-ray, ultrasound and multi-slice CT scan machines.
“We can treat infants to adults for both major and minor medical emergencies ranging from stomach pain ... to chest pain and just about any other medical issue that you would typically go to the hospital ER for,” Martin said.
While the SignatureCare Center does not have a dentist on sight, the medical staff can also treat dental emergencies.
“We do not have an on-site dentist and cannot extract teeth,” Martin said. “We can, however, control and treat the pain and any infection the patient might have.”
Martin claimed that independent emergency rooms like the SignatureCare Emergency Center offer many advantages for their patients. Due to high traffic volume and a low doctor-and-nurse-to-patient ratio wait times in traditional emergency rooms can be extremely long. Freestanding emergency centers are not connected to an adjoining hospital, which usually results in shorter wait times.
“SignatureCare can do everything a major hospital ER can do except we do not have long wait times like a typical hospital ER,” she said. “Our doctors are on site waiting for the patients when they arrive at any of our facilities. We strive to provide a top-notch, white glove quality medical care in local communities for convenience but without compromising on the quality of care for all of our patients.”
In addition, the SignatureCare medical team follows up with their patients after their visit.
“Our patients are not just a number when they visit us, they become part of the SignatureCare family and we are always here 24 hours to serve with whatever we can do to help with our patients and their families to ease their pain when they are sick and receiving the health care more convenient,” Martin said.
The number of team members at SignatureCare in Killeen is subject to change depending on the needs of the local community.
“We staff our facilities to ensure we always have a board-certified physician, licensed emergency room trained nurses, radiology team, front desk and administration team, and our lab techs,” Martin said.
The Killeen location has 10 patient rooms as well as two overnight observations rooms accessible for their visitors.
According to Martin, the SignatureCare Emergency Center excepts all private medical insurances excluding Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.