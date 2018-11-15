For those looking for a new Fiat in the Killeen area, look no further.
Dodge Country in Killeen started selling the cars earlier this year saving the hassle of traveling to Waco or Austin for a Fiat fix.
With more than 40 new cars to choose from, Dodge Country in Killeen has a variety of 2018 Fiat 500 Pop’s for sale.
“Since we started selling Fiats in April, sales have been good,” said Tony Perez, Dodge Country sales consultant.
Buyers enjoy the affordability of Fiats and the chic look, according to the local car dealer.
“I like the way the cars look,” Perez said. “They have a European look and are affordable.”
Along with the 500s sleek design, the car has multiple airbags for safety.
Consumers also seem to like the economical factor Fiats offer.
“These are great cars,” Perez said. “They are affordable and great on gas. Overall, they are really cool cars.”
And former Fiat owners come back for more.
“We have customers trading in their old Fiats for new ones,” Perez said. “There seems to be a loyalty base with these cars.”
For those interested in buying a Fiat, stop in at your local Dodge Country dealer in Killeen.
Originally from Italy, Fiat first licensed a U.S. plant to manufacture its cars in 1909, but the factory was shut down during World War I. Later, Fiats enjoyed a heyday in the United States when oil prices rose in the early 1970s, according to Forbes.com.
In recent years, Fiat merged with Chrysler to form Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., an Italian and American multinational corporation, and one of the largest automakers in the world.
