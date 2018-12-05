For those who like to shop at Aldi, preparations to open a new store are underway.
The grocery store, 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will open its doors Thursday, according to the company. The new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022, the release said.
“We wanted to provide two convenient locations in Killeen for customers to shop, rather than one,” said Karla Waddleton, Rosenberg division vice president for Aldi. “We had great success with the first Aldi store in Killeen.”
The new, 22,000-square-foot building features larger aisles, produce located at the front of the store for ease of shopping and an expanded meat department. It employs about 20 people.
The estimated value of the building is $3.3 million, according to permits issued by the city.
“We saw a lot of growth in the Killeen area and saw it as an opportunity to serve more customers in a more convenient way,” Waddleton said. “We wanted to make sure we had a store closer for them.”
To celebrate the store opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also sample Aldi-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
Aldi already has one store in Killeen, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, which opened in 2015. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Aldi has 1,752 stores in the U.S., with 44 different locations currently in Texas.
Compared to last year, 20 percent of the Aldi product selection is new. As part of the product expansion, Aldi is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options.
“The new line will feature more fresh produce and more organics,” Waddleton said.
Additionally, Aldi prides itself on saving consumers money.
“Everything we do is with the intent of saving the consumers money so they can have the highest quality products at the best possible price,” Waddleton said.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The store will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas day.
