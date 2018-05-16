Veterans and their families in Killeen will soon have a new source for mental health services.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors will open its doors on Friday.
In a special ceremony open to the public, the clinic will provide tours of the new facility for veterans, their families and invited dignitaries beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Medal of Honor recipient, former Army Sgt. Kyle Jerome White will be in attendance, encouraging veterans to seek treatment for the invisible wounds of war.
After the ceremony, the open house will continue until 3 p.m. with tours and meetings with the clinicians.
The clinic is one of the first 10 opening across the country, making mental health services more accessible to veterans, regardless of their discharge status, role in combat or ability to pay, officials said.
Parents, siblings and spouses or significant others will also be eligible for care.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors is at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. More information on services being provided is available by calling 254-213-7847.
