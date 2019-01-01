A new Indian restaurant is setting up shop along East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road by the Red Lion Hotel in Killeen.
According to a sign on the building, Taj Indian Restaurant & Bar is veteran owned and opening soon.
The restaurant recently created a new website, www.tajindianrestaurantandbar.com. The owners could not be reached for comment.
Indian food is known for its rich incorporation of spices and punch-packing heat. Item’s on Taj’s menue include curry, korma, vindaloo, pakora, vegetarian fare, house specials, a beer list, modern interpretation of classic dishes and more.
