A new Killeen residential subdivision that will encompass more than 400 new homes is currently under construction on Chaparral Road within a mile of Harker Heights city limits.
The subdivision, a planned unit development overseen by RBSP Developers, was approved by the Killeen City Council in March 2017.
According to an application with the city, the development covers around 113 acres with around 410 lots. The development will include a number of different lot sizes.
The subdivision build out is running concurrently with the extension of Rosewood Drive and the construction of phases three and four of the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail immediately to the east.
The $7.8 million road and trail project, which will connect Rosewood Drive and Chaparral Road, is being conducted by Belton-based James Construction Group and is scheduled for completion within 800 days of the beginning of construction.
