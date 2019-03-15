National franchise retailer, RNR Tire Express, is preparing to open a Killeen location at the intersection of West Jasper Drive and South Fort Hood Street. The official grand opening is scheduled for May 4 but there are plans to open for business the first week in April, officials said.
RNR Tire has over 22 locations nationally, offering tire brands such as Yokohama, Nexen, Vulcan and Gladiator; custom wheels; off-road tires; alignments; payment options and customer service plans.
“Shopping for tires and waiting on tires to be installed is pretty boring. It’s almost like going to the doctor’s office. You wait forever,” said RNR Tire Express Killeen co-owner Cary McPherson.
McPherson said he aims to get people in and out efficiently in an environment welcoming to all buyers, including to those who have found visits to vehicle-related stores uncomfortable and unaccommodating. Involvement in the local community is also planned.
We’re out to change the whole face of the industry, McPherson said.
The Killeen store is family owned and run, and aesthetically, follows an atypical RNR store model. The location has its own tile and color scheme design.
USB ports, refreshments and large TVs will be situated in the waiting room.
“It’s just a positive growth area; the economy is great here, the military is great here. So you know, you look at all the numbers, the statistics and everything else...it’s one of the top markets in the country, I think,” said McPherson.
The shop, a former sporting goods store, is still being heavily renovated but has current employment opportunities. RNR Killeen is currently in search of sales experts and tire and alignment technicians.
Contact McPherson at cary@rnrtires.com or call the store at 254-690-0700 for more information.
