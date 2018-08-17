Urban Air Adventure Park in Killeen has its grand opening Saturday.
Located at 2102 Jennifer Drive, Urban Air is a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park that offers much more than trampolines, according to the company.
The adventure park also includes a rock climbing wall, a zip line, a ropes course, a “Warrior Obstacle Course” and battle beams.
Music will be provided by a DJ starting at 10 a.m. and various radio stations will broadcasting from the event throughout the day until 5 p.m.
Urban Air Killeen will also host an “Ultimate Fan Contest.” On attendee can win free basic access for a year by being one of the first 100 in line to purchase an Ultimate Pass at the grand opening.
Urban Air will host birthday parties.
“We have four lanes and levels on the Warrior Obstacle Course,” co-owner Brian Bell said. “When you start the course you hit the “start” timer at the beginning and it starts the clock. When you get to the other side, you hit the “stop” timer and it gives you your time. And should you fall, you land in a large pit of soft balls.”
The company is hiring about 80 employees, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.