Twin Liquors officially became the new kid on the block Friday at West Killeen Market shopping center, as company owners David Jabour and Margaret Jabour joined Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Austin-based liquor retailer joins more than a half-dozen other businesses at the new 44,500-square-foot center, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, which includes three separate buildings, and is adjacent to an 83,000-square-foot H-E-B that opened its doors last year. The center also includes breakfast food restaurant jimmy’s egg, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Cricket Wireless, Great Clips, The Joint Chiropractic, Venetian Nails & Spa, Verizon Wireless, and Lone Star Pediatric Dental.
This is the second area Twin Liquors outlet in Killeen, with one store in Harker Heights, one in Copperas Cove, and another in Temple.
According to Chessie Zimmerman, a representative for Stratus Properties of Austin, available space at the shopping center includes 7,400-square-feet in Building A, enough for two to four tenants, depending on size; about 3,900-square-feet in Building 2 (two to three tenants); and 3,000-square-feet in Building C (two tenants).
Currently under construction or in lease negotiations are a pizza delivery chain, a wireless phone service provider, and a casual American cafe-type restaurant, Zimmerman said.
“We are actively recruiting other tenants, with a focus on casual Tex-Mex, Asian, or American restaurants for the retail buildings,” Zimmerman said. “We anticipate the (three undeveloped) pad sites will be occupied by banking and fast food users. Residential development is booming on the south side of the city, and we are thrilled to be able to provide quality choices to the city’s residents.”
Meanwhile, just prior to a quick ribbon-cutting and photo ceremony outside in the mid-afternoon heat, David Jabour – whose family first started the business in the 1930s – said inside the new facility that he and his sister, Margaret, are happy to see another of their 80-plus stores open here.
“We’re excited to be in another neighborhood in Killeen,” Jabour said, as ceremony guests and customers milled around the store. “We got here 10 years ago with the Harker Heights location. ... It’s exciting to know we have five Twin Liquors in the Killeen area.”
Added Margaret: “We’re excited to be here, and (ready) to get to know each and every one of you.”
Following the ribbon-cutting, Chamber of Commerce members presented the Jabours with several gifts, including a framed “first dollar earned” by the new store, which actually opened for business two days before, along with a yellow rose, and an H-E-B goody bag.
Twin Liquors has been a family-owned business since its early start in Austin in 1937. According to the company website:
“The roots of Twin Liquors began in a mercantile store in the late 1800s in the heart of Austin, which was then Congress Avenue and Pecan Street (the current Sixth Street). Shortly after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, the Jabour family ventured into the liquor industry with ‘Jabour’s Package Store,’ which contained a liquor store, drug store and soda fountain that were all under the same roof.
“During this era, operating a liquor store along with a soda fountain and a drugstore was the trend. Competition was fierce after Prohibition, and there were approximately 26 liquor stores within a two-mile area. The Jabour family worked hard and by the mid-1940s, had expanded the business to three liquor stores and a tavern that only sold beer. In September 1981, this generation of the Jabour family decided to retire after being in the liquor business for approximately 40 years.
“In February of 1982, a new generation of Jabours began operating a small 700-square-foot liquor store at the corner of 7th and Red River in downtown Austin. This store was named ‘Twin Liquors’ in honor of Theodore Jabour, who was one of the original twins of the Jabour’s Package Store.”
Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.