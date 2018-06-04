Killeen-area residents are invited to attend the grand opening this week of a new Twin Liquors store at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, in the West Killeen Market shopping center.
This is the second Twin Liquors to open in Killeen and the fourth in Bell County, including stores in Harker Heights and Temple.
The company operates more than 80 stores across central Texas.
The new location is scheduled to open for business Wednesday, with the official grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for 3 p.m. Friday.
A number of special events and giveaways are planned throughout the weekend, and company co-owners David Jabour and Margaret Jabour, along with other wine and spirit industry guests, are to attend the grand opening.
“We are excited to celebrate 10 years in the Bell County community, having opened our first store here in 2008 in Harker Heights,” David Jabour said, in a recent statement. “With our newest Killeen location, we look forward to getting to know even more of our neighbors and continuing to serve this local community.”
Margaret Jabour added: “We hope our new neighborhood store will connect and serve the residents of Killeen, giving them a place to shop where they’ll feel like part of the Twin family. We’ve taken careful consideration to curate the best selection for customers who have been shopping with us for years as well as those who will just be discovering us through our new space.”
Twin Liquors got its start in 1937, in Austin.
According to the company website: “The roots of Twin Liquors began in a mercantile store in the late 1800s in the heart of Austin, which was then Congress Avenue and Pecan Street (the current Sixth Street). Shortly after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, the Jabour family ventured into the liquor industry with ‘Jabour’s Package Store,’ which contained a liquor store, drug store and soda fountain that were all under the same roof.
“During this era, operating a liquor store along with a soda fountain and a drugstore was the trend. Competition was fierce after Prohibition, and there were approximately 26 liquor stores within a two-mile area. The Jabour family worked hard and by the mid-1940s, had expanded the business to three liquor stores and a tavern that only sold beer. In September 1981, this generation of the Jabour family decided to retire after being in the liquor business for approximately 40 years.
“In February of 1982, a new generation of Jabours began operating a small 700-square-foot liquor store at the corner of 7th and Red River in downtown Austin. This store was named ‘Twin Liquors’ in honor of Theodore Jabour, who was one of the original twins of the Jabour’s Package Store.”
The new Twin Liquors joins a number of other businesses in West Killeen Market, including H-E-B, Verizon, jimmy’s egg, Great Clips, and Cricket Wireless.
The Twin Liquors store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
