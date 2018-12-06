Dallas-based Senior Care Centers LLC, a nursing and senior care provider with locations in Temple, Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, announced Wednesday that the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company’s facilities include: The Rosewood Retirement Community at 5700 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen; Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights; and Hill Country Rehab and Nursing Center at 810 Industrial Ave. in Copperas Cove.
The company said the local facilities will continue to operate without interruption.
“All of the actions we are announcing today have one clear and overriding goal — to ensure every single one of our patients and residents continue to receive safe and comfortable care now and in the future,” Chief Operating Officer Michael Beal said in a news release. “This plan allows us to address certain financial issues while continuing to provide the critical care and support on which our residents rely while we work to transition certain communities to new operators.”
Senior Care Centers operates four Temple facilities: Senior Care of Marlandwood East at 1511 Marlandwood Road; Senior Care of Marlandwood West at 1700 Marlandwood Road; Senior Care of Western Hills, 512 Draper Dr.; and Senior Care of Weston Inn, 2505 S. 37th Street.
“After careful analysis, we determined that the protections afforded by the Chapter 11 process are the best way to address the company’s debt and costly leases while allowing us to continue to provide all the top-level care and support our residents deserve,” said Kevin O’Halloran, the company’s chief restructuring officer. “All of our patients, residents and their families can rest assured they remain our number one priority.”
Senior Care Centers, like similar companies across the country, has faced a variety of financial challenges of late, including dealing with significant cuts in reimbursements from government agencies and private insurers while facing ballooning rent payments.
“As the entire industry has seen, the leases associated with the communities have become cost-prohibitive,” Beal said. “This kind of action is absolutely necessary to address those costly leases while continuing to care for our patients and residents.”
The petitions were filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.
