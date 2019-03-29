A building that stood for decades in Killeen, housing a Whataburger and then later a taco restaurant, was torn down this week.
Killeen building officials said a new restaurant — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — will be built on the site, which also used to be the home of Sure Fire Tacos and Tortilla Grill.
Officials said it will be the first Cane’s in Killeen.
Cane’s — which specialized in chicken fingers — opened up locations in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights in the past couple of years.
