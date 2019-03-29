Cane's on the way

Rubble remains at 1035 S. Fort Hood Street at the site of where Sure Fire Tacos and Tortilla Grill — and before that, Whataburger — used to be. The building was torn down this week to make way for a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers that will be built there.

 Eric Von Franklin | Herald

A building that stood for decades in Killeen, housing a Whataburger and then later a taco restaurant, was torn down this week.

Killeen building officials said a new restaurant — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — will be built on the site, which also used to be the home of Sure Fire Tacos and Tortilla Grill.

Officials said it will be the first Cane’s in Killeen.

Cane’s — which specialized in chicken fingers — opened up locations in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights in the past couple of years.

