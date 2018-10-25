Central Texas College will host its annual haunted house and fall carnival from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27. The haunted house will be outside of the Mayborn Science Theater, building 152, with games and activities located inside. The event is open to the public and includes games, costume contests, and food. The Mayborn Science Theater will also feature Halloween-themed shows. The show schedule for Oct. 26 includes “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m., laser light shows “Laser Halloween” at 8 p.m., “Laser Hallow-SCREAM” at 9 p.m. and “Laser Hypnotica” at 10 p.m. The show schedule for Oct. 27 includes “Room on the Broom” at 6 p.m., laser “Fright Light” at 7 p.m., “Laser X” at 8 p.m., “Laser Halloween” at 9 p.m. and the film “Friday the 13th” at 10 p.m.
Haunted house tours cost $5 per person, carnival games start at 50 cents and food costs vary. There will be hay rides around the campus.
Tickets may be purchased at the door and 10 percent of proceeds go to the CTC Foundation Scholarship Program. Other proceeds will help fund the campus club’s community service projects.
The City of Harker Heights and Vintage Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat event for the community from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
The City of Killeen is hosting a free Fall Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, and will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, haunted hayride, and more.
Prize-winning pianist Evan Mitchell will perform as the fall semester guest artist at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Central Texas College Anderson Campus Center. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.
The fifth annual Pumpkin Patch Season at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will occur every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 4. Daily wristbands are $10 per person and include unlimited activities like a corn maze, hayrides, outdoor games, a playground, live music entertainment and more.
The Nubia Court #190 Fish Fry Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at 304 S. 40th Street, Killeen. Each plate is $10 and includes fried fish, potato salad, green beans, white bread, cake, and water.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9191, 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen, will host a Halloween Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 27 featuring a costume contest with prizes for the top three costumes. Admission is $10.
The Copperas Cove Alumni Association, a nonprofit supporting the school district, will hold the first annual Cove Alumni Golf Tournament Oct. 27 at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. Those interested in attending the event at 1408 Golf Course Road will be charged $50 per person. For booking, visit www.copperascovealumniassociation.com.
Family Fun
The Killeen First United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch, 3501 E. Elms Road, will remain open until Oct. 31. Hayrides, bounce houses, and more will be available at the patch every Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
The Killeen Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, will host its third annual community pumpkin patch from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27. Visitors can enjoy bobbing for apples, refreshments, decorating pumpkins, and the first 250 people will receive a free pumpkin.
The Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting “Stories for a Dark and Stormy Night” with storyteller Bernadette Nason from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 for ages 8 and up.
The seventh annual Clayton Crawford Children’s Fishing Tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Registration for children ages 3 to 17 will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants in this catch-and-release tournament must have their own fishing supplies.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Story Time every Monday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids 8 and younger, and every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids 5 and younger until Dec. 12 at the Copper Mountain Branch, 3000 S. WS Young Drive. The library also hosts a Crafternoon event for all ages every Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet between 6 and 9 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College will host Halloween-themed shows this weekend starting with “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, followed by laser light shows, “Laser Halloween” at 8 p.m., “Laser Hallow-SCREAM” at 9 p.m.,and “Laser Hypnotica” at 10 p.m. The show, “Room on the Broom,” kicks off the next night at 6 p.m. Oct. 27, followed by more laser light shows, “Fright Light” at 7 p.m., “Laser X” at 8 p.m., and “Laser Halloween” at 9 p.m. The film, “Friday the 13th,” willstart 10 p.m. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by the Chubby Knuckle Choir from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and the Nick Sterling Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27.
Blends Wine Bar hosts live jazz music by Rodney Howell every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and will also host live music by JC Stringz from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 26. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Last Call from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 26. Cover: $8. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 27. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, through October.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 27 in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. Carter Blood Care will be hosting a blood drive, and local vendors selling goods and homemade crafts, as well as farmers with fresh produce, will be at the market. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will close its season with a Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
“Treasure Island” will show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, with a 2:30 p.m. show on Oct. 28 at Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at www.vlakilleen.org.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., will display its new exhibit, “Lampasas County, the Spanish Influenza, and the Great War,” until Nov. 11. The exhibit chronicles the effects of World War I and the Spanish Influenza on county residents in 1918. The museum is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks, Sirril Art Gallery, and Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Halloween Dance and Costume Party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 for $7 per person. In the Mood also hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. DJ Desperado will perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 26. No cover. A Halloween Costume Party featuring performances by Albert Perez Jr. and the Tejano Crossroads Band will be from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 27. $8 cover before 10 p.m., and $10 after. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
