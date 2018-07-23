Killeen residents won’t have to drive very far to get their Dunkin’ Donuts fix as a new location is coming to town.
The city issued a permit for construction of the business at 2250 Clear Creek Road. It will include a Baskin Robbins.
Riley Scott Construction is in charge of the project that is estimated to cost $955,000.
A Dunkin’ Donuts was opened at Fort Hood in June 2015, but a Defense Department ID card is needed to get on post.
Killeen residents who can’t go on post had to drive to Round Rock or Waco to get their coffee and donut fix.
Dunkin’ Donuts is nationally known for its classic coffee flavors, such as hazelnut and French vanilla, and a seasonally popular pumpkin.
According to Brand Keys, a brand research company, Dunkin’ Donuts has maintained its No. 1 spot in customer loyalty in the coffee industry the last 12 years.
In addition to hot and iced coffee, the coffee shop serves espresso beverages, hot chocolate, hot tea, iced tea, and various food options, including vegan options, according to the company website.
Since 1950, the number of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants has increased to more than 12,500 word-wide with locations in 46 countries.
The addition of the Killeen franchise adds to the long-term goal the company set to grow its U.S. presence by adding another 18,000 restaurants.
The city also approved the permit to bring another Taco Bell location at 1318 W. Stand Schlueter Loop.
EBCO General Contractor Ltd. is in charge of the project that is estimated at $200,000.
