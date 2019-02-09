TEMPLE — A pair of downtown Temple properties will soon be the site of a new pizza restaurant, coffee shop and more.
The Temple City Council allocated additional grant funding Thursday for two buildings located at 110 and 112 S. First St.
The developer plans to renovate the structures and add a recreational area.
“It not only includes the buildings, but the area behind it, which would be an outdoor seating area for kids and adults,” Planning Director Brian Chandler said.
Last summer, the city allocated a strategic investment zone grant for the properties, worth a total of $160,000. Such grants are used to help spur economic development key areas of the city. The amount of funding allocated is determined by the amount a developer intends to invest in the project.
The original property owner has sold the two buildings to another developer, who plans to invest more money into the project than the initial scope outlined. As a result, the developer requested additional grant money from the city.
“The original proposed uses for both of those buildings were a coffee shop and a restaurant. The new owners want to specifically do a pizza restaurant that includes a tap room, a deli and a coffee shop,” Chandler said.
The total project cost will increase from about $800,000 to nearly $1.5 million.
Thursday’s request was to bump the grant funding up to $230,000 for the two properties combined. The grants come with a one-year deadline for completion, was set to expire on June 1. The Council agreed to extend that deadline. The developer anticipates completing the project before the end of the year.
The project will consist of interior renovations, fire suppression, facade improvements and landscaping. The area behind the building will be converted into an outdoor seating area with a playground.
“I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a wonderful addition,” Councilwoman Jessica Walker said.
The Council voted 4-0 to approve the grant allocation.
