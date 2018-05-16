Massage parlors in Killeen and Harker Heights were among several in Texas Wednesday where search warrants were worked by law enforcement, according to several sources.
Police, including at least one person in SWAT gear, were seen entering a Killeen massage business during lunchtime Wednesday.
An officer on scene said they were carrying out a search warrant at Royal Spa, 1206 W. Jasper Drive, but he did not say why.
Employees at Creative Nails, next door to Royal Spa, said they “didn’t know anything” about the situation.
An employee at the nearby Star Mart convenience store said customers were alarmed and asking questions once police arrived. The employee declined comment on Royal Spa.
Police were also seen at China Massage, 2904 Trimmier Road, just before lunchtime.
Lt. Stephen Miller with Heights police confirmed one parlor, Q Massage at 108 Farm-to-Market 2410, was searched Tuesday.
“This was a joint effort between police and the Attorney General,” Miller said.
Sgt. Kevin Miller with Copperas Cove police said no massage parlors in Cove were searched Tuesday.
An aide with the Attorney General’s Office, citing an “embargo,” said no further information could be disclosed until Thursday, calling the situation “bigger than Killeen.”
Killeen police declined further comment, referring questions to the Attorney General’s office.
