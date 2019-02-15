Presidents Day is right around the corner, which means some businesses and offices will be closed Monday.
Killeen
City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. All offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption.
Killeen Recycling Center and Killeen Transfer Station will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Killeen Independent School District will be closed Monday.
Fort Hood
Soldiers at Fort Hood will have the day off for the federal holiday.
Copperas Cove
City facilities will be closed Monday.
The Copperas Cove ISD will be closed Monday.
Harker Heights
City Hall will be closed Monday.
Lampasas
City offices and library will be closed Monday.
Lampasas ISD students will not have classes; staff will have a professional development day.
Belton
City offices will be closed Monday.
