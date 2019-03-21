A group of Central Texas banks and credit unions continues to receive high ratings in a quarterly ranking that measures their overall financial strength.
Bauer Financial released their star-ratings report last week, based on data available as of Dec.A 31. Banks and credit unions are assigned a rating between zero and five stars, with a five-star or “superior” ranking given to the strongest institutions.
Six banks and two credit unions located in Central Texas received five-star ratings.
First National Bank of Texas and First Texas Bank in Killeen maintained their five-star rank from Bauer Financial’s December report. First National Bank’s tier-one capital, or net worth, grew to nearly $166 million at the end of 2018. First Texas Bank finished the year with nearly $33 million in tier-one capital.
Calendar year income for First National Bank was listed as $29.1 million, nearly $5 million more than in 2017. First Texas Bank’s reported yearly income was reported as $2.2 million, about $1.5 million more than in 2017.
Fort Hood National Bank also received a superior rating, with more than $23 million in tier-one capital. The bank’s reported 2018 income was just over $3 million, about a million dollars more than in 2017.
First Texas Bank in Lampasas also received a five-star ranking, with $15.6 million in tier-one capital. First Texas had $1.4 million in 2018 income, nearly doubling its 2017 total.
National United Bank of Gatesville was also given five stars. The bank had just over $66 million in tier-one capital at the end of 2018, with $5.6 million in 2018 income, an increase of more than $2 million from the year before.
Temple-based Extraco Banks N.A. was the sixth bank earning a five-star rating from Bauer Financial. The bank had nearly $149 million in tier-one assets at the end of last year, with nearly $15 million in 2018 income, an increase of about $2.5 million from 2017.
Among the local credit unions listed in the report, Belton Federal Credit Union in Belton and Texell Credit Union in Temple earned five-star ratings.
Covenant Savings Federal Credit Union in Killeen dropped from a five-star to a four-star rating at the end of last year. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union in Killeen maintained its four-star rating.
