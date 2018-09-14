The Red Lion Hotel, which opened in March, is undergoing some changes in order to get ready for the holiday season.
According to Kulwant Khela, one of the Killeen hotel’s owners, a 4,500-square-foot ballroom is expected to open by the end of the year, and will be available to rent for parties and receptions.
An on-site restaurant will also open in the upcoming months.
Khela predicts these additions will initially create 10 to 15 job openings, which would double the size of the current Red Lion staff.
To date, only the first three floors of the six-story building are open. However, renovations will begin early next year on the remaining levels.
Khela is happy with how business at the hotel has done in the months since opening, and hopes that these changes will bring even more business.
“We are able to do all of this because of the city,” Khela said. “The people of this city are so good, and the leadership of the mayor and how he treats businesses make this all possible.”
