Bell County saw more new car sales in 2018 than 2017, according to December’s Freeman Auto Report.
At year’s end, car sales in Bell County are up 11.61 percent this year, with 19,999 new vehicles being sold since January this year as opposed to 17,919 vehicles that were sold by the end of 2017.
Coryell County sales are down 21.54 percent with 736 units being sold this year compared to 938 vehicles sold by this time last year.
In December, 2,403 new vehicles were sold in Bell County according to the report, compared to 1,626 vehicles sold in December 2017. This amounts to an 47.79 percent increase.
Coryell numbers continue to be lower than 2017 numbers, with dealerships selling just 79 new vehicles in December compared to 90 vehicles sold in December 2017 — a 12.22 percent decrease.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in December was Toyota with 318 cars and trucks sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Ford vehicles, with a total of 296 units sold, and Chevrolets, with a total of 279 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were Rams with 17 units sold.
Other top sellers were Jeeps with 15 units sold, and Chevrolet, which sold 13 units.
New vehicle sales in December
Bell County
- Nissan cars — 170
- Toyota cars — 167
- Ford cars — 154
- Ram trucks — 150
- Honda cars — 146
Coryell County
- Ram trucks — 17
- Jeep cars — 12
- Dodge cars — 9
- Chevrolet Cars — 8
- GMC cars — 5
