Time is short for residents and business owners in Bell County to file a protest of their property tax appraisals for 2018, if needed.
The deadline to protest a property tax appraisal is May 15.
Approximately 54,000 residential property tax appraisal notices were mailed March 29, according to Marvin Hahn, chief appraiser for the Bell County Tax Appraisal District. Another 18,000 commercial real and land notices were mailed April 27.
An additional 15,000 commercial and personal notices will be mailed as soon as possible after May 15, Hahn said.
To protest a property tax appraisal, a “Notice of Protest” may be filed using the model form found on the Texas Comptroller’s website: comptroller.texas.gov/forms/50-132.pdf. The protest may be in other form as long as it identifies three points:
• the protesting person claiming an ownership interest in the property
• the property that is the subject of the protest
• dissatisfaction with a determination of the appraisal district.
The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County is responsible for appraising all real and business personal property within Bell County. The district appraises property according to the Texas Property Tax Code and the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices.
Appraisals may be protested based on the following:
• the value the appraisal district placed on a property is too high
• a property is unequally appraised
• the appraisal district denied a special appraisal, such as open-space land, or incorrectly denied an exemption application
• the appraisal district failed to provide the taxpayer with required notices
Protests are formally heard by the Bell County Appraisal Review Board, a five-member body completely independent of the appraisal district and has no control over the district’s procedures.
According to standards from the Texas Comptroller’s office, protesters can present qualified witnesses to provide information on a property’s market value. Typical documentation brought before the board includes sales information and neighborhood comparables and rent information for land tenants.
Additional information about the property tax appraisal protest process is available on the Bell County Tax Appraisal website: www.bellcad.org.
