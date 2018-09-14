Get your motorcycles ready.
The annual Ride for Wreaths is slated for Saturday to help raise funds to place thousands of wreaths on headstones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery during the holiday season.
Registration for the motorcycle ride starts at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Horny Toad Harley Davidson of Fort Hood in Harker Heights, 875 W. E. Central Texas Expressway.
The ride will go from Horny Toad Harley Davidson to the cemetery.
At 11 a.m., a small ceremony will take place at the cemetery “saying how appreciative we are of the veterans,”
Stan Balcer, one of the organizers of the event.
The guest speaker is Jackie Fontaine, a retired sergeant major, Balcer said.
The event costs $25 per person, and the money goes to replace aging wreaths and buy new ones for the headstones at the cemetery, where about 7,000 veterans are buried.
Breakfast from Big Hoss BBQ and shirts will be given to all registered riders prior to the ride, Balcer said.
The event usually draws 150 to 200 riders, and people in cars are also welcomed to attend the ceremony.
The fundraiser helps fund Wreaths for Vets, the volunteer organization that prepares and places the wreaths every year.
Volunteers prepare the wreaths the Saturday before Thanksgiving and place them on the gravestones the Saturday after. The wreaths stay there until after the holidays. For more information, go to www.wreathsforvets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.