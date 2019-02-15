The final piece of a 103-acre “gateway project” on Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14 is in a holding pattern as the city of Killeen and owner hash out the details for the 48 acres of land, developer Jim Wright said Thursday.
The 48-acre parcel on the easternmost edge of the overall development was projected for mixed residential and commercial use. But since early November, when Wright’s concept plan was scheduled to go before the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, there has been little public action on the initiative.
“There’s really nothing to update right now,” Wright told the Herald. “We are working with the city to iron out the details of the (planned unit development).”
Jim Wright Company has been involved in the planning for all 103 acres of the development since the plan first came before the Killeen City Council in May.
After initially approving the land’s use as “planned development,” the council approved commercial frontage along both sides of Rosewood and a 216-unit multifamily apartment complex on the development’s western edge.
City planner Tony McIlwain said at the time the land’s developers — KNC Associates — envisioned the parcel as an “upper-scale development,” with commercial and residential use. The underlying zoning for the land was for commercial use only.
But the last piece of the puzzle, the 48-acre mixed residential/commercial plat has run into public scrutiny.
During a December public forum at the Killeen Community Center, Wright was on hand to field questions from a group of around 20 residents who said they didn’t believe the planned development was in keeping with the surrounding residential community.
On Thursday, Wright said he hoped to reach a deal with the city in about 60 days, freeing him to bring the concept plan before the planning commission and council.
“I wish I did,” Wright said of whether he knew an expected deadline for the deal.”
Other developments
Drivers on Rosewood might have seen “For Sale” signs with Wright’s name attached to them.
On Thursday, Wright said he is still in the process of selling commercial lots on the Rosewood frontage, but has yet to determine a price as he awaits the installation of drainage ditches on the road’s western frontage.
“We’ve just signed a contract with someone that puts in infrastructure to put a drainage ditch on the western side,” Wright said. “Until that is done, I really can’t sell any lots.”
Wright said two of the commercial lots have been sold with a contract price at the behest of the buyer, but he is expecting at least six to nine months before infrastructure is completed.
“We’re marching in place right now,” he said. “Until we get that done, none of the frontage lots can be sold.”
You may also have seen a larger sign with Wright’s name on it directly on the corner of Rosewood and Interstate 14.
Wright said that is a separate 4½-acre parcel that is in the early stages of development.
Wright said several convenience store/gas station operations had inquired about the parcel, but so far, no hard plans are in place for what business will go there.
