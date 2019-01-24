The 2019 Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will be open 4-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature vendors, demonstrations, exhibits, seminars and the Tuff Man Championship weigh-in.
“Central Texas finest marine dealers will display boats and outdoor toys of all shapes and sizes,” according to a news release on the annual event. “Almost 50 boating designs and models will be available for you to view during the show.”
Adult admission is $7; kids 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets are $5 for those providing a military ID and youth aged 13 to 18. An individual may purchase a pass for only $10 and attend all three days.
The event also features seminars from fishing experts and others, and a kids zone featuring catfishing and bow fishing.
For more information on participating vendors or to view the schedule of events, visit centraltexasboatshow.com.
CENTRAL TEXAS BOAT & OUTDOOR SHOW
Schedule of events, seminars and more
FRIDAY
Show Hours 4-8
4 p.m. – Doors Open
5 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Tuffman Registration
5:30 p.m. Bob Pohlman- Under Texas Skies - Beginner & Novice Fly Fishing
6:50 p.m. – TuffMan Alternate Registration
7 p.m. – TuffMan Captain’s Meeting in the Dome
8 p.m. – Doors Close
SATURDAY
Show Hours 10-8
10 a.m. – Doors Open
11 a.m. – Chris Payne – Payne Outdoors – Getting Started Kayaking
12 p.m. Central Texas Tae Kwon Do Demonstration
1 p.m. Tommy Tidwell – Crappie Fishing Techniques and Secrets
1:30 p.m. Central Texas High School TuffMan Championship—Dome
2 p.m. Central Texas Tae Kwon Do Demonstration
3 p.m. – Chris Payne – Payne Outdoors – Spring Fishing Patterns on Lake Belton
3:30 p.m. 18th Annual TuffMan Championship Weigh-In in the Dome
5:30 p.m. – Bob Maindelle – Holding the Line Guide Service – Use and Interpretation of Sonar: Garmin LiveScope Technology
6:30 p.m. – Tommy Tidwell – Crappie Fishing Techniques and Secrets
8 p.m. – Doors Close
SUNDAY
Show Hours 10-5
10 a.m. – Doors Open
11 – Bob Pohlman – Under Texas Skies – Fly Fishing Techniques
12 p.m. – Bob Maindelle – Holding the Line Guide Service – Use and Interpretation of Sonar: Garmin LiveScope Technology
12:30 p.m. – Central Texas High School TuffMan Championship – Dome
2:30 p.m. – TuffMan Championship Weigh-In and Awards Presentation — Dome
4 p.m. – Prize Drawings (Do not have to be present to win)
5 p.m. – Doors Close
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.