Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is the first hospital in the area to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with advanced care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation, pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care during an onsite review at Seton Harker Heights in June.
“This certification let’s our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best care for hip and knee replacements,” said Zach Dietze, Seton Harker Heights CEO. “Being the first hospital in the area to achieve The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement validates the effort we have put into this program and the quality of care provided to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”
“Achieving Advanced Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification recognizes Seton Medical Center Harker Heights’ commitment to provide care in a safe and efficient manner for patients,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “The advanced certification will help Seton Harker Heights better provide coordinated and comprehensive care to patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement.”
Established in 2016 and awarded for a two-year period, the advanced certification was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.
Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.
