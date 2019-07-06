Shine Team Realtors has earned the distinguished achievement of being ranked among the top 1,000 real estate agents and teams in the United States, as announced in the 2019 Real Trends “The Thousand” report published in The Wall Street Journal, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker.
Shine Team Realtors is led by Jean Shine and is affiliated with Coldwell Banker United, Realtors in Killeen.
Real Trends ranked Shine Team Realtors as No. 122 on the list of the Top 250 real estate teams in the U.S. based on achieving 447.3 closed transaction sides in 2018.
“It is a rare and exceptional accomplishment to attain a spot on the Real Trends ‘The Thousand’ report. The Shine Team has, once again, surpassed hundreds of real estate teams across the nation in its landmark sales success for 2018. I am proud to congratulate Jean and her talented team for this well-earned recognition. This team is a credit to the real estate profession and an invaluable resource for buyers and sellers,” said Charles El-Moussa, president of Coldwell Banker Texas.
“The Thousand” ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout the United States who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2018. It is divided into four Top 250 categories, separately comparing individual agents and teams based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. To qualify, an individual agent had to achieve or exceed 50 closed transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume for the prior year. A team must have attained or surpassed 75 closed transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume for the prior year.
Shine Team Realtors successfully meets the needs of homebuyers and sellers throughout communities of Killeen and its surrounding areas. The team has earned numerous designations including the number 30 ranking on Realtor Magazines Top 100 Salespeople, the Wall Street Journal’s number nine Top Teams by Transactions and the Killeen Daily Herald’s Best Realtor for 15 consecutive years. Several team members’ background in the military helps the team understand the needs of military families, to provide them with the best service and experience.
