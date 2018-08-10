Clothing, school supplies and other return-to-school items are now tax free, at least for this weekend during the state’s annual sales tax holiday, which began Friday and concludes Sunday.
Texas, including state-based online retailers, is one of many states that hold scheduled tax-free Weekends between July and August.
Killeen shoppers were taking advantage of the tax-free weekend on Friday, including at JCPenney in the Killeen Mall.
“I go tax-free weekend shopping every year. I love going,” said shopper Teresa Roach said while shopping with her daughter Rebekah.
“I was living in Austin and was surprised how convenient tax-free weekend is in Killeen. In Austin, it was busy — crowded. Here, it’s perfect. It’s peaceful,” Roach said.
In preparation for Tax-Free Weekend, JCPenney workers hauled all back-to-school merchandise to the forefront of the store’s displays, where people can easily access and see the selections. Staff was also increased and uniformed in green “Bonus Bucks” shirts.
“My favorite part of Tax-Free Weekend are the customers. I love people,” said Killeen JCPenney General Manager Geri Mitchell. “It’s perfect for students, parents, and teachers looking for that flexibility.”
Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 are exempt from sales tax under the law, and shoppers save an average of about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.
Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
To see a full list of clothing, footwear and other qualifying and nonqualifying items, go to comptroller.texas.gov/taxes.
Sales tax exempt items include:
Athletic socks
Baby bibs
Baby clothes
Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)
Belts with attached buckles
Dresses
Jackets
Jeans
Neckwear and ties
Pajamas
Pants
Panty hose
Scout uniforms
Shirts
Sandals
Slippers
Sneakers and tennis
Shorts
Skirts
Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas
Sweatshirts
Work clothes
Work uniforms
Workout clothes
