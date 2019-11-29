The Bell County Crime Stoppers released shopping tips for the holiday season on its Facebook page to help shoppers enjoy their holiday shopping.
Some of the tips include shopping during the day when it is possible, keeping any purse or bags closed while shopping and avoid wearing expensive jewelry or handbags, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
