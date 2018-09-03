Sherman, a Labrador retriever and pitbull mix rescue dog, puts his tail between his legs and is frightened when he hears the sound of the doorbell.
For him, any noise causes his anxiety to peak.
After his owner opens the door, Sherman is greeted with a bright smile as Katie Johnson patiently eases him into the her trailer. Although it may seem like a small feat, Sherman prepares to get groomed.
Johnson, owner of Sittin Pretty Mobile Dog Grooming, has been working with dogs like Sherman to help ease the stress many pets may feel while traveling in cars or placed into large groups. She opened her mobile pet grooming business July 9.
“It’s much more personal. It’s a service I can provide to busy pet parents that may not have the time to take their pup in,” Johnson said. “It can be helpful for pet parents that have trouble getting their pup in the car. It’s much less stressful on some dogs and I can be one on one with each pup.”
Johnson, who services the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove area, works out of her self-contained, custom trailer that comes right to you.
“With a mobile salon, I am able to go to my clients’ houses,” Johnson sad. “They have the time to get things done around the house with piece of mind that their pets are right outside. I am able to be one on one with the pets and give them the attention they desire. I am also able to get the pups back inside their houses faster so they are not stressed out.”
Johnson, who attended a grooming school and studied under a master groomer for three years, provides services such as a bath and brush out, blow out (treatment to cut down on shedding), hair cut, sanitary trim, ear cleaning, tooth brushing, nail cut and file, and expresses anal glands upon request.
She said she is thrilled with her career choice.
“While going to college for my degree in business management and criminal justice to become a police officer and work with a K9 unit, I got a job at a local pet shop,” Johnson said. “After two months of working at the pet shop, I was sent to grooming school. It was at that point I realized I fell right into my dream job. I finished my degree while at grooming school and maintained a rewarding career grooming.”
Johnson, a native of Canal Winchester, Ohio, moved to the Central Texas area with her husband who is a soldier in the Army.
And the community is glad she is here.
“I am very pleased with her services,” said Killeen resident Johanna Crupi. “She is very professional and friendly. Katie is good with Sasha (my dog) and Sasha always looks forward to seeing her.”
Sasha is a rescue dog who became a service medical alert dog for Crupi.
“I love getting to know every unique personality of each pet,” Johnson said. “They are so much more than just a customer to me and I am so blessed that their parents trust them in my care while grooming them. I get so excited to see them every time their turn to be groomed comes up.”
Although mobile pet grooming is rewarding, establishing the business came with a unique challenge — learning to drive a trailer.
“I have been a groomer for more than 15 years, but have recently learned to pull a trailer with help from my very patient husband,” Johnson said.
And with the trailer in tow, Johnson can be seen around town taking care of her furry friends.
“I service dogs, any and all breeds, with no weight limit,” Johnson said. “I service dogs from tiny to giant.”
Johnson also cares for dogs with special needs.
“I take care of quite a few elderly pups — some with arthritis, anxiety and skin allergies,” Johnson said.
Sittin Pretty Mobile Dog Grooming is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and can be reached at 254-577-2580.
For prices, it is requested to call and get a quote.
