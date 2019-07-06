Small, almost recognizable cellphone towers, known as “small cells” are boosting network coverage for Verizon customers across Killeen, and helping prepare for a fifth generation of wireless technology in years to come.
High-power “macro” towers will continue to keep signals strong across large distances, but small cells — the size of a picnic cooler or a mini-fridge — will increase coverage in high-traffic areas, according to the Verizon website.
The discrete, energy efficient devices are installed on street lights, utility poles, buildings and other structures; their coverage blending seamlessly with the current cell towers, the website said.
“Small cells are transmitters that help to densify the network and provide increased coverage,” said Verizon spokeswoman Jeannine Brew Braggs. “As part of our network, they work in conjunction with the large towers that you are accustomed to seeing to provide increased capacity in areas that are densely populated and thus need to support more mobile devices.”
In addition to improving cellular experience, small cells have been shown to extend battery life because of a reduced power draw — so devices can go longer between charges, according to the Verizon website.
Braggs said 17 small cells have already been permitted within the city of Killeen, and more could be added as deemed necessary to meet customer needs.
“Six are constructed and pending activation,” Braggs said. “Additional sites will start construction in the next few weeks.”
The entire project is expected to continue through the next three quarters, she said.
The best way to serve an insatiable demand is to serve customers as close to where the need originates, according to Nicki Palmer, chief network engineering officer and head of wireless networks at Verizon.
“We’ve been at the small cell game for years now,” Palmer said. “We have small cell networks in 97 of the top 100 markets. That doesn’t happen overnight. Some other carriers, frankly, have not invested in that direction. We have a very good start.”
Small cells are a critical part of Verizon’s network plan — both for the current 4G coverage and with plans to expand to 5G networks in the future, according to the company’s website.
“Verizon and AT&T are testing their technologies at different locations in the U.S.,” said John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Verizon’s decision to deploy small cells in this community is a positive thing.”
Not only do they boost coverage in heavily populated areas such as downtown squares, shopping centers and college campuses, they are key to a solid groundwork for the developing 5G networks, according to the Verizon website.
The purported advantage of a 5G network is increased speed estimated at from three to 200 times faster than 4G, Crutchfield said in a previous Herald article. But the disadvantage is signals that don’t travels as far — so smaller antennas are spaced closer together than 4G, usually on existing utility poles and buildings, he said.
The first significant deployment of 5G networks was in South Korea this past April, Crutchfield said, and it remains in experimental stages.
Security is a main factor into the progression of 5G equipment in the United States, Crutchfield said. Of the six companies that provide 5G equipment, the dominant company is Huawei, a Chinese company, he said.
“There are national security concerns about Huawei given the Chinese reputation for stealing technology,” Crutchfield said. “This could slow the process down. National deployment of 5G is a big infrastructure deployment and will take time once technologies are proven.”
The development of the Verizon small cell infrastructure is an example of Verizon leading the wireless network industry, Braggs said.
“No matter the technology, we are always first and the products we offer are always the best,” Braggs said. “We hold ourselves to high standards and our customers have come to expect that from us.”
Crutchfield said small cells are important to keep up with ever changing technology.
“Advancements in technology are driving innovation rapidly forward,” Crutchfield said. “If the past is any indicator, smart cell technology will evolve quickly and become obsolete before we know it.”
