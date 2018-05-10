Solix, Inc. will bring up to 180 new jobs to downtown Killeen as part of a job creation incentive package approved Monday by the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
Solix, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based governmental services firm with a customer service location at 402 E. Avenue D, will expand its current services in Killeen and bring up to 180 jobs over the course of three years, according to a news release Thursday.
The company will also agree to lease an additional 6,000-square-foot facility located in downtown Killeen.
“I am excited that we were able to facilitate this agreement with Solix,” Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said. “They are clearly committed to continued investment in downtown Killeen, an area the city has worked tirelessly to redevelop.”
Killeen was selected from several cities for the expansion initiative, including El Paso.
“The company chose the Killeen site in part due to the competitive incentive package offered by KEDC and the availability of a talented workforce in the Killeen area,” the release said. It did not disclose the pay range of the incoming jobs.
As per the terms of the agreement, Solix must maintain a minimum of its current 175 jobs at its facility, and hire and maintain an additional 180 jobs over three years to qualify for the city’s incentive package.
According to its agreement, the corporation’s incentives include:
The corporation will make a job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,000 per job for jobs 176 through 285 after the job is created and filled.
The corporation will make a second job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,000 after each of jobs 176 through 285 has been filled continuously for 12 months.
The corporation will make a job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,250 per job for jobs 286 through 366 after the job is created and filled.
The corporation will make a second job creation grant payment in the amount of $1,250 after each of jobs 286 through 366 has been filled continuously 12 months.
The corporation will issue payment one time each calendar year based on proof of employment provided by Solix as part of Solix’s request for payment at the beginning of that calendar year. Total payments to Solix will not exceed $400,000 in grants.
“Economic development is a vital part of our community’s ability to grow long-term,” Killeen EDC President Charlie Watts said in the release. “Part of that strategy is being able to offer incentives like this to both new and existing businesses. Without these incentives, we would not be competitive with other cities who are marketing and recruiting to businesses for these jobs.”
