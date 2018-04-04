The newest franchise location for Sometimes Spouse handyman and household services opened last week in Killeen.
The franchise offers “husbands” and “wives” for rent by the hour, day, or week to complete a variety of household projects for residential and commercial properties.
Sometimes Spouse markets its services on the “husband’s side” as including “home repairs, painting, carpentry, fencing and handyman work.” The “wife’s side” includes services such as “home cleaning, packing, organization, house and pet sitting,” according to a press release.
Although it presents a gendered division of labor, Sometimes Spouse will employ any gender in its household service roles that they are comfortable working in, said CEO and Co-Founder Christy Ogle.
“So we have wives that actually are the handy spouse, and we have husbands that do the cleaning, too,” said Ogle. “We are gender neutral.”
Ogle, her husband and their then-single best friend founded Sometimes Spouse in 2013 after conceiving of an idea over dinner that initially started as a joke. After Ogle’s husband had been helping their friend with various household projects, Ogle joked that she should just rent out her husband, and the idea was born, she said.
Sometimes Spouse started near Waco and quickly grew from there, with now more than 52 locations in five different states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. All but four locations are located in Texas.
“Sometimes Spouse is unique because it focuses on family first, and making memories with your family, instead of those hours, days and weeks of doing honey do’s,” according to a press release from the company. “(Its) employees have been background checked, trained and are here to help ease some stress in families’ lives.”
The new location, owned by Kayla and Josh Herring, is at 1402 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen. Visit sometimesspouse.com for more information, or call Sometimes Spouse Bell County at 254-220-4011 to rent a spouse.
