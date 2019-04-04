Now that the weather has become milder, Central Texans are better able to enjoy all of the events that the area has to offer. Volunteer with the community for the statewide trash clean up, hit another 5K race to get back in shape for summer, or grab a drink and enjoy the many opportunities for free live music this weekend. Check out this list for more details.
Festivals, Events
The Ham Radio Expo will be from noon to 9 p.m. April 5 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission to the amateur swap fest is $5 per person.
The Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off events will be from 8 to 10 a.m. April 6 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 6 at the Harker Heights High School, 1001 Farm-to-Market 2410. Volunteers will meet at either site and disperse from there to collect trash from public areas. Killeen volunteers will be provided with lunch following the trash pick up, and the Heights volunteers will receive breakfast prior to the clean up.
The Fox Trot 5K Race, part of the Centex Race Series, will be at 9 a.m. April 6 at Foxworth Lumber, 2005 Jackrabbit Flat Road #100, Nolanville. Registration is $25 per runner and can be completed at www.runsignup.com or on-site.
The Belton Iris Society is hosting its annual Iris Show from 1 to 3 p.m. April 6 at the Fellowship Hall of Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2407 W. Avenue P, Temple. Potted iris plants will be available for purchase, and plants competing for title of best in show will be on display.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation is hosting its annual Boots and Buckles Gala from 6 to 10:30 p.m. April 6 at the Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, and will feature a live auction, food, and fun to support local schools.
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour traveling vending machine and play truck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 in the Killeen Walmart parking lot, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Visitors will have a chance to play with Hot Wheels cars, trucks, and video games at this free event.
The next movie in the monthly international film series hosted by Central Texas College’s Communication and Media Technology department will be the French film, “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” directed by Julian Schnabel. The free showing will begin at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Mayborn Science Theater, 6200 W. Central Texas Expwy, Killeen.
The 27th annual CTC Foundation Golf Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. April 26 at the Hills of Copperas Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road. Individual entry fee is $75 and the four-person scramble fee is $300 per team. Registration includes a golf cart, green fee, tournament fee, two drinks, and lunch. Deadline to enter is April 12 and can be done by calling 254-526-1662.
Family Fun
The Easter Bunny will be at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. WS Young Drive, from April 6-20 for photo opportunities. The Easter Bunny is available from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Earth Fest and Month of the Military Child will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 5 at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-B Stan Schlueter Loop in Killen, is hosting its book club meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 9. Members will meet to discuss “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz. Meetings are open to the public.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Devan Jones and the Uptown Stomp from 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Barrow will also celebrate its three-year anniversary April 6 with performances by BenJamin’ Guenther at noon, Lilly and the Implements at 2:30 p.m., Casey Royer at 5 p.m., and Martian Folk at 7:30 p.m. Jim Gregg and the Full Band will play from 3 to 5 p.m. April 7.
Josh Ward will perform at 6 p.m. April 6 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show and can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 5. Cover: $8. Bret Mullins will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 6. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by Mike Stanley from 7 to 11 p.m.April 5 and Matthew McDaniel from 8 p.m. to midnight April 6.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quite, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” on display until May 12. The play-and-learn exhibit invites children to interact with activities and installations throughout the museum that feature the work of the famous children’s author and his well-known characters. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Luau Family Day” and visitors are encouraged to dress in their favorite Pacific island attire and join the museum for games and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. April 5 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10.In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Chris will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 5. No cover.The El Dorado Band will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. April 6. $10 cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
