Central Texas Subway stores partnered with the Soldier’s Wish organization to surprise two women with financial help at the Subway on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen on Wednesday.
“It’s an organization that helps our veterans, our active duty military personnel, and their families,” said retired Lt. Col Mark Ochsenbein and volunteer with the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Soldier’s Wish. “We help those that are slipping through the cracks.”
Magnolia Doerr, a Texas National Guard veteran, and Connie Cannon, whose veteran husband died in December, were both surprised by the gift.
Doerr said she was behind on car payments and worried that her vehicle would be repossessed as the result of an abrupt termination from her last job and has been struggling to find full-time work. The $3,500 gift from Soldier’s Wish will help take care of her car payments.
After the death of her husband, Cannon said she was falling behind on her mortgage payments. Soldier’s Wish granted her enough to cover three months of mortgage payments.
“It has a tremendous impact… I know it’s been life changing for me,” said Cannon.
Soldier’s Wish has been a partner of Subway restaurants for three years. The Waco, Killeen, Temple and College Station Subway restaurants held an in-store campaign in which its customers could choose to donate money to Soldier’s Wish with their purchases in November and December of 2017, according to a press release.
“Every year our goal is to be better than the year before,” said Killeen Subway owner Michael Ebers. “And so this is something we can keep continuing and growing… and help as many people as we can.”
