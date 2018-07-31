In a time where fruits and vegetables can be easily found in abundance at local grocery stores and homemade items are now manufactured by large corporations, small business owners are finding ways to bring their products to consumers.
In an effort to help local, small business owners reach out to customers, the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove offer farmers markets.
“Farmers markets provide an avenue for local business owners to sell goods and offer customers the chance to shop local,” said Nichole Broemer who works for Harker Heights Parks and Recreation. “We sell mainly Texas grown items here.”
For local farmers like Curtis Holman, these venues offer a way for him to sell products while living out his passion.
“I’ve always loved farming — its always been something I wanted to do,” said Holman, owner of Holman’s Veggies and more.
Holman, an Army veteran, spends nearly six to eight hours each day tending to his crops.
“There’s always something to do — weeding, harvesting, loosening the ground — which is an awful lot of work,” Holman said. “Our products are organically grown and I don’t use pesticides.”
However, the Texas heat has affected the crops and caused an increase in Holman’s water bill.
“My water bill is high,” he said. “I am only trying to keep certain things alive. I usually grow peas and beans, but they burn up.”
Although patrons may not see an assortment of peas and beans, vegetables including squash, peppers, okra, zucchini, tomatoes are in season.
If one isn’t a vegetable lover, peaches are in season and in demand.
The local farmers markets also feature food items including, but not limited to, homemade jellies, jams, baked goods, spices, pickles and okra.
Holman’s wife and business partner, Heide Holman, said she canned more than 200 jars of jam and pickles last week alone.
One of her specialty jellies, peach-bourbon vanilla, can be found at the Killeen farmers market in front of Tractor Supply in Killeen and the Copperas Cove farmers market at City Park in Copperas Cove.
While strolling through the farmers markets, patrons with a sweet tooth can get a taste of Germany by stopping at Heike Noble’s table at the Killeen farmers market.
Noble, who left Germany in 1985 after marrying a service member, has been waking up at 3 a.m. every Saturday for the past five years to prepare for the farmers market.
Some of Noble’s fresh baked goods include pretzel rolls, cream cheese danishes, apple pockets and pull-apart bread.
“My husband loves having the first pretzel roll off the sheet before I leave in the morning,” Noble said.
“I’ve been coming to the farmers market every week and there is nothing I don’t like,” said Willempje Maldonado, a patron referring to Noble’s baked goods.
And for those who like something a little more spicy, veteran owned and operated Rick’s Hot&Spicy offers homemade salsa, all purpose seasoning and barbecue sauce.
Rick Miller, the owner of Rick’s Hot&Spicy, said his all-purpose seasoning can be used on just about everything.
“You can use the seasoning on anything from vegetables to baked potatoes,” Miller said.
Jokingly, Miller said he would not put his seasoning on pastries.
Miller’s table is at the Killeen farmers market.
If food isn’t what is on the agenda for shopping local, homemade items including blankets, quilts, wooden furniture and jewelry are also available for purchase.
Brenda Johnson, the owner of Simply Sewn for Baby, works full time as a nurse and sews and quilts in her spare time.
“I learned to sew when I was 7 or 8 years old,” Johnson said. “By age 11, I was making my own clothes.”
Johnson, who sells her products at the Harker Heights farmers market in front of the Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said she enjoys meeting neat people and appreciates when patrons come back and tell her they liked her products and are still using them.
For customers, farmers markets mean more than buying a product.
“I like to support local businesses,” said Angie Davis, a schoolteacher. “I know the food is fresher and where it came from. It’s neat to meet the people who grew the produce.”
