Texas Roadhouse locations, including Killeen and 62 other locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico, invite the public to simultaneous Permian Basin Strong fundraisers to benefit Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.
The restaurants will donate 100% of profits from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families, according to a news release from Texas Roadhouse. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.
