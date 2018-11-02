The seventh annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the event’s page on Eventbrite. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
This year’s even will feature musical performances from L. Young and Daniel D.
Gift bags will be given to the first 100 attendees, and the annual event includes workshops, demonstrations and vendors selling natural health and hair products.
The annual event, organized by local business owner Luvina Sabree, celebrates the natural hair of African-Americans. Last year’s event brought in about 1,000 attendees.
“Natural hair is the way that it grows naturally out of your head, it’s a coiled or curly texture.” Sabree said. “For many years women have been wearing chemicals on their hair, like relaxers to straighten it out, but they have learned some of the harmful things that chemicals are doing, so they are empowering themselves by going back to their natural hair.”
The expo is to help women to know that they are beautiful naturally just the way they are, organizers said.
“We cater our expos to the women that are in the military.” said Sabree, an Army veteran. “We do a product swap where the attendees will bring their gently used products and swap it for another product and then everything that is left over is sent overseas (to soldiers).”
